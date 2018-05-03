文小刚院士：有时要等八年十年，科研工作才被认可

来源：文小刚院士科学网博客

美国当地时间5月1日，美国科学院公布2018年新当选院士及外籍院士名单，其中6位是华人学者。

本文选自6位新晋院士之一的文小刚院士科学网博客，与大家分享。

有时，我们要很有耐心。要等八年十年，工作才被认可。

我们还要很有自信，这样才能继续作下去。

这是科学工作者对待科研的一种心态。

走自己的路，坚持自己对美的认知和追求，欣赏自己的工作，使得我们能保持这种心态。

Sometimes， we need to be patient。 We need to wait for 8-10 years before our work was recognized。

We also need to be confident about ourselves， so we can continue to work without recoginition。

This is a state of mind of scientists to do research。

Go our own way， keep our own style， and enjoy our own work。 This way， we can keep this mentality。

Ground-state degeneracy of the fractional quantum Hall states in the presence of a random potential and on high-genus Riemann surfaces

XG Wen， Q Niu - Physical Review B， 1990 Cited by 492（至2013年）

10年后

Mean-field theory of spin-liquid states with finite energy gap and topological orders

XG Wen - Physical Review B， 1991 Cited by 313（至2013年）

8年后

Non-Abelian statistics in the fractional quantum Hall states

XG Wen - Physical review letters， 1991 Cited by 146 （至2013年）