文小刚院士：有时要等八年十年，科研工作才被认可

2018年05月03日 09:52 新浪科技综合
　　来源：文小刚院士科学网博客

　　美国当地时间5月1日，美国科学院公布2018年新当选院士及外籍院士名单，其中6位是华人学者。

　　本文选自6位新晋院士之一的文小刚院士科学网博客，与大家分享。

　　有时，我们要很有耐心。要等八年十年，工作才被认可。

　　我们还要很有自信，这样才能继续作下去。

　　这是科学工作者对待科研的一种心态。

　　走自己的路，坚持自己对美的认知和追求，欣赏自己的工作，使得我们能保持这种心态。

　　Sometimes， we need to be patient。 We need to wait for 8-10 years before our work was recognized。

　　We also need to be confident about ourselves， so we can continue to work without recoginition。

　　This is a state of mind of scientists to do research。

　　Go our own way， keep our own style， and enjoy our own work。 This way， we can keep this mentality。

　　Ground-state degeneracy of the fractional quantum Hall states in the presence of a random potential and on high-genus Riemann surfaces

　　XG Wen， Q Niu - Physical Review B， 1990 Cited by 492（至2013年）

10年后10年后

　　Mean-field theory of spin-liquid states with finite energy gap and topological orders

　　XG Wen - Physical Review B， 1991 Cited by 313（至2013年）

8年后8年后

　　Non-Abelian statistics in the fractional quantum Hall states

　　XG Wen - Physical review letters， 1991 Cited by 146 （至2013年）

16年后16年后
